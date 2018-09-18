Michael R. Marchal

Fitchburg-Michael Marchal, age 65, passed from this life on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg after a valiant battle with cancer.

He was born on September 29, 1952, in Beloit, WI, the son of Rene and Mary Jane (Finley) Marchal. Michael was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He attended Hononegah High School. He graduated with honors (Alpha Sigma Lambda) from Eastern Illinois University. Michael enjoyed donating his time volunteering as a Big Brother. He loved antiquing, the North Woods, shooting sports and a good round of golf at Plum Lake. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a true renaissance man.

Michael is survived by his life partner, Penny Donovan of Fitchburg, WI; son, Jeremy Marchal of Rockford, IL; daughter, Chelsea McGrath of Rockford, IL; granddaughters, Rebecca Marchal and Jessica Camling; siblings, Shari Rathman of Virginia Beach, VA, Steve Marchal of Scottsdale, AZ and Karen (Don) Williams of Rockton, IL; a special great niece, Gabrielle Leombruni; nieces and nephews, Eric (Catherine) Rathman, Sean (Fay) Marchal, Jason (Katie) Marchal, Lauren Marchal, Brad (Eli) Williams, Cory (Ashley) Williams, Tyler (Emily) Williams, Josh (Taylor) Williams, Nichole Leombruni and Kyle Donovan; and many great nieces and nephews. Michael also enjoyed the company of many special cousins and friends who meant the world to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rene and Mary Jane Marchal.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at the CHURCH AT CHRIST MEMORIAL, 2833 Raritan Rd, Fitchburg, with Pastor Matt Wipperman presiding. A visitation will take place from 10am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, 2200 Milton Ave, Janesville. A luncheon will follow the burial at Williams Tree Farm, 4661 Yale Bridge Rd, Rockton, IL.