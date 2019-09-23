Michael "Mike" John Dovin of Merrimac, formerly of Prairie Du Sac, born January 10, 1974, passed away on September 17, 2019.

Adoring father of Maura (Abby) Dovin. Dear son of Gerald K. Dovin and Marie Dovin (Fugazzotto). Beloved brother of Mark (Carmel) Dovin, Michelle Jamieson and Matthew Dovin. Loving uncle to Kristopher Liff, Samantha & Sean Dovin, and Colton Jamieson. Fond friend and former spouse of Alison Snyder. Preceded in death by his treasured canine companion Sable.

Mike was born and raised in the western suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from St. Charles High School in 1992 and from Eastern Illinois University in 1996. He was a resident of Sauk County for the last 19 years. Mike was passionate about the outdoors spending time mountain biking, running, kayaking and canoeing. His love for music was only out shined by his love for his daughter Abby. Mike was a die hard Chicago Bears and Blackhawks fan.

Visitation on Sunday, October 6th, from 11–1 at the River Arts Center, 105 9th Street, Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin. Celebration of Life at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are preferred for a future charitable contribution. Donations may be mailed to: 101 Emily Circle, Oregon, WI 53575.