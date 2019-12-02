Michael Mercurio,97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

He was born in Evanston, IL on February 15, 1922 to Sam and Freda (Battaglia) Mercurio.

After graduating from St. George HIgh School in Evanston, he was drafted into the army and honorably served in World War II from 1942 to 1945. He served in Europe in the Eleventh Armored Division, and he was also attached to the Third Armored Division which supplied gas and ammunition to General Patton. Michael was very proud of his service to his country.

After the War, he married Marie Tierney in 1947 and had three daughters, Karen, Marilyn and Margie

Mike was an outgoing person and had many friends and acquaintances. He loved the outdoors. He was a jack of all trades and could fix almost anything. He was a meat cutter by trade and he owned a grocery store. He also was a licensed barber.

On February 22, 1969 Michael married Phyllis (Bourbeau). Mercurio. They lived and worked in Evanston for 18 years before moving to Merrimac, Wisconsin in 1975 where they had a house built on Lake Wisconsin.

Michael was also active in his church, St. Mary Health of the Sick, in Merrimac. He held various stewardship positions over many years.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Phyllis, his daughter Marilyn, brother Leonard, and his sister, Margaret.

He is survived by two daughters, Karen Flood and Margie Berglund, a sister, Frances Popiolek; five grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be performed by Father Pedro at St. Mary's in Merrimac, WI. at 12:30 on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of the mass at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plains, IL on Monday.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Mary Health of the Sick, Merrimac WI.