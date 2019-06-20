Michael Kenneth Whaley

Oregon - Michael "Mike" Kenneth Whaley, age 48, of Oregon passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019 at home.

He was born March 28, 1971 in Madison, WI, the son of Nancy Whaley. Michael was united in marriage to Brenda Coy on July 22, 1995 in Stoughton, WI.

Mike was a hard worker. He started working at the age of 15 on dairy farms. He then went on to do concrete work for J & H Construction for many years. Mike worked at City Wide Insulation for about 10 years. From 2008 to 2010, he owned a couple of bars. He only went to school to the 8th grade. Mike enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, camping, snowmobiling and spending time with his daughter. He enjoyed teaching her how to fix and build things.

Mike was very smart and talented; he could fix about anything. He worked on mobilized mobility scooters for people with disabilities. When he himself became disabled, he enjoyed being the life of the party. Mike enjoyed many things, but the one thing he enjoyed the most was hanging out on the computer with his friends from the 3-d community. He also loved making YouTube videos to help people fix any issues that they had with 3-d printers. As time went on, he didn't go out much due to the fact that he was in so much pain to be up and about. So, he spent a lot of time on him computer hanging out with all his friends he made through all the 3 -d community across the country and in the US.

He taught his daughter Kandee how to do 3-d printing so Kandee will carry that on in his memory. As that's what Kandee wants to do. Mike was well like by many. He will be missed in many ways. Brenda and Kandee will keep him close to their hearts. We love you & miss you! There will not be a day that goes by that we will not be thinking about you in our hearts.

Mike & Brenda were together for 30 years, married for 23 years. You were such a special person to many people. Lots of fun and many memories you created for many. Gone way too soon! Mike was a fun, loving, caring and gentle soul.

He is survived his loving wife Brenda, daughter Kandee, mother Nancy Whaley, brother Steven, nephews Michael Whaley and Murphy Whaley, nieces Sariah Whaley and Kayla Coy. Many cousins, aunts, uncles and close friends.

Mike was proceeded in death by his grandparents Gloria Darlene Cutler and Howard Whaley and George and Hilda Whaley, Aunt Katherine Feutz and Uncle Kenneth Whaley.

A gathering and open house will be held to celebrate Mike's happy memories while being here on Earth, will be Sunday June 23rd, 2019 at East Park 225 S Lynn St, Stoughton, WI 53589 from 12 noon until 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family.

Mike will be missed by many. He was a great father to his daughter Kandee. He would give her the shirt off of his back. Kandee would spend many hours with her dad. He was a great husband. My angel up in heaven, I remember when I was little the special way you smiled as you dried a tear and fixed a special toy. A kind and special man you would always understand and be there for me in the times of grief and joy. As I ponder to reflect on the man I most respect and the special moments we had I finally understand why the moments were so grand. For you're more than just my father, you're my dad. You will always live inside of me deeply within my heart. I feel you watching over me everywhere I go. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain but your forever in my heart until we meet again.

God saw you getting tired a cure was not to be so he put his arms around you and said come to me. The golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he chose the best.

The family wants to extend a special thank all of our family, friends and 3-d community for all their love, care and support.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 West Prospect Avenue

Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589