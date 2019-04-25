Sun Prairie/Madison – The angels came and ended the suffering of a truly wonderful man on April, 23, 2019, after a brief illness. With profound sadness we announce the passing from this world to the next of Michael James Jensen, age 63.

Beloved husband, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He was born in Madison, WI on June 24, 1955. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1973.

Mike met his lifelong soulmate, Donna (Ellis) when they were only 14 years old. They have been married 45 years and she was the love of his life. They were blessed with two daughters, Carrie and Jenny, who were then blessed with a daughter each of their own, Ava and Emelia. When the granddaughters arrived a light like no other lit up inside Mike. His granddaughters were his treasure. The role of grandpa was truly a gift and he cherished his time with them to the very end.

He was an eight year member of the U.S. Air Force Medical Corp and recipient of several commendation medals. He was very proud of his service to his country. He was also a 30 year member of the American Legion Post 501.

He spent his entire professional career helping others in a hospital setting as a radiology technician and enjoyed getting to know his patients and interacting with them. He was a member of the Watertown Hospital Radiology Department up until the time of his illness. He had many friends and co-workers who he enjoyed spending time with.

He was an avid softball player and bowler. He was a member and starting catcher for the 5-time champion Car Care Clinic teams of the 90’s and 00’s in the city of Madison.

Michael is survived by the light of his life, Donna; daughters Carrie (Josh) Coughlan and Jenny (Jon Mallach) Jensen; granddaughters, Ava and Emelia; grandson Shawn Mallach; sister Sandy (Keith) Lovell; brother Rob (Diana) Jensen; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and countless nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents D.O. & Corabelle (Updyke) Jensen and his best friend Alan Root.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, at 11:00 am. Burial with full military honors will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison from 2:00 – 5:00 pm and again on Monday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and to Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel.

