DEFOREST – Michael James Corcoran, age 21, son of Shawn Corcoran and Janeen (Herrick) Otis passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

He was born on March 30, 1998 in Madison, WI. Michael graduated from DeForest High School in 2016, where he played soccer during his freshman year. He was a hard worker and liked to cook. He worked in the hospitality industry as a server at Texas Roadhouse, cook at Right Bauer, and most recently at Murphy's.

In his spare time, Michael liked to travel, especially to Florida and Colorado. He loved skateboarding, playing Frisbee golf, drawing, playing video games, going to movies and listening to music. He had a natural musical ability and played piano and guitar. Michael also enjoyed learning new things and was teaching himself to speak French. Michael will be remembered fondly as a jokester with a good sense of humor, a huge and sensitive heart, and a big smile that lit up any room.

Michael is survived by his mother Janeen (Chris) Otis; father Shawn (Terry) Corcoran; siblings, Connor Corcoran, Olivia and Nathan Otis, Kali Elftmann, Megan Corcoran, Dominic Woodcock; maternal grandparents, James M. and Janet C. Herrick; paternal grandparents Danielle (Jerry) Buchanan, Michael Corcoran; step-grandparents Darwin and Linda Otis; great-grandmother, Mabel Herrick; Aunt Jen (Courtney) Herrick, Uncle Ron (Marissa) Herrick, Aunt Gayla (Peter) Corcoran, Aunt Stacy (Santino) Piazza; Cousins Christopher Carrigan and Rizno Herrick; his life-long friend, Jordan Hargraves. He is further survived by many other loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents Harlod Thompson and Wilma (Thompson) Cherry, Fernand and Helene George; great-grandmother June Corcoran; great-grandfather Myron Herrick.

A Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5720 Portage Rd, Madison, with Pastor Robert Neubert officiating. This will be Michael's final resting place. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, as well as, one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorials may be made to the Center for Suicide Awareness, P.O. Box 845; Kaukauna, WI 54130, to the Dane County Humane Society, DCHS, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718 or Burke Lutheran Church Building Fund. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

The family would like to thank Texas Roadhouse and Andy's Outreach Fund Incorporated for their kindness, generosity and support. Although Michael is no longer with us in the physical form, he will always be with us in spirit. To carry on Michael's legacy, we ask each of you to be the reason someone smiles each and every day.