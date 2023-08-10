Michael Henry Acker

Our beloved brother, Michael Henry Acker, age 73, of Middleton, passed away at SSM Health St. Mary's Care Center in Madison on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. He was born on Feb. 18, 1950, the son of Edwin and Apollonia (Bollenbeck) Acker. Because he was born with Cerebral Palsy, he attended Special Education Classes with the Middleton Public Schools and received a diploma on May 26, 1966.

Michael worked on the family farm for many years. He enjoyed bowling, playing Euchre, going to movies and watching football and baseball. Michael had a keen memory for remembering family birthdates and anniversaries, had a great laugh and infectious smile.