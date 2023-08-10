Our beloved brother, Michael Henry Acker, age 73, of Middleton, passed away at SSM Health St. Mary's Care Center in Madison on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. He was born on Feb. 18, 1950, the son of Edwin and Apollonia (Bollenbeck) Acker. Because he was born with Cerebral Palsy, he attended Special Education Classes with the Middleton Public Schools and received a diploma on May 26, 1966.
Michael worked on the family farm for many years. He enjoyed bowling, playing Euchre, going to movies and watching football and baseball. Michael had a keen memory for remembering family birthdates and anniversaries, had a great laugh and infectious smile.
Michael is survived by his brothers and sisters, Donald (Mary Jo) Acker, Diane (Wayne) Dohse, Jean Frisch, Stephen Acker, Gerald (Jeanine) Acker and Richard (Darlene) Acker, all of Middleton; Stanley (Marlies) Acker of Redgranite; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Apollonia; and his sister, Rosemary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, with Father Brian Dulli presiding. A private burial will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery in Ashton. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday.
The family would like to thank the staff at SSM Health St. Mary's Care Center, especially nurse Bobbie and CNA Sharon during Michael's seven years under their care.