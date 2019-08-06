Middleton: Michael H. Giese, age 81, battled multiple medical issues the past year and passed away July 8, 2019. He was born March 27, 1938 in Rhinelander, WI to Harold and Marie (Reaganfus) Giese.



Mike graduated from Eagle River H. S. in 1956 where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He attended the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and also UW-Madison where he earned a degree in Engineering. He married his high school sweetheart Janice Johnson in September of 1961 and they made their home in Middleton where they raised 3 daughters.

Mike worked for Research Products for 25 years, and later as an insurance agent for Jackson National Life.

Mike loved all UW Sports, especially football and hockey. He also was a big Packer and Brewer fan. He loved airplanes, flying, everything about World War II, and especially his grandchildren. Mike returned every year to Eagle River to see old friends and get back in the woods to snow shoe or shoot a few birds.



Mike is survived by his wife Janice, daughters; Kelly (Dan) Westrick, Sandy Giese (Bret Cors), Christl (Gerald) Eggleston, his grandchildren; Sydney Westrick, Ty Westrick, Kira Eggleston, and Rowan Eggleston, a sister Sally Scholtz, and many nieces and good friends.



A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 1-3 pm at the Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. Please share a memory.



