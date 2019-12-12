RIDGEWAY - Michael Guy "Mike" O'Brien, age 58, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from a tragic accident.

He was born on Jan. 15, 1961, in Beloit, the son of Alexander and Lorraine (Truckey) O'Brien.

Mike was raised in Beloit and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School. He married Theresa Huebner on Sep. 23, 1995, at Rotary Gardens in Janesville, Wis. Mike served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 18 years and was deployed with the 826 Ordinance Company out of Madison, Wis. to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm. Following his service, Mike worked for many years at Oscar Mayer, before beginning his 20+ year career as a sheet metal fabricator at Sub Zero.

Mike was a member of the American Legion Post in Ridgeway. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and growing tomatoes for his amazing home-made salsa and spaghetti sauce. He had a passion for making unique art with his sheet metal skills and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Mike is survived by his wife, Theresa; son, David O'Brien; daughter, Michaela O'Brien and son, Patrick O'Brien; sisters, Colleen (Ron) Culver and Mary O'Brien; and brothers, John (Joan) O'Brien and Terry (Dorothy) O'Brien. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Julie Parker; and two brothers, Paul (Sherry) O'Brien and Tom O'Brien.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. and then continuing after the service, where food and fellowship will continue until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Memorials may be gifted in Michael's name to Dairyland Outdoor Veterans Retreat.

