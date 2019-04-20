Michael Frederick Lindstrom

Michael Lindstrom, age 44 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin died unexpectedly Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Dells Delton United Methodist Church, 320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held at Dells Delton United Methodist Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon.

Michael was born January 12, 1975 in Waukegan, Illinois the son of Michael and Jeanine (Raith) Lindstrom. He had worked in the Dells area as a truck driver for Royal Excavating. Michael loved to go camping, play golf, watch Nascar racing and support the Minnesota Vikings. (For the people attending the service, please wear something purple for Mike’s Vikes.)

Mike is survived by his fiancé, Tracy Volkey and her children, Tyler and Karly; mother, Jeanine (Randy-“Bonus Dad”) Le Claire of Kenosha; brother, Jeffrey of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Lacy (R.J.) Dusak of Kenosha; nieces, Claire and Nora Dusak; aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Frank Thill, David Volkey and Cheri Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his father.