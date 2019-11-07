Michael F. Mauritz, 72, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died suddenly, at his home, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Paul Glendenning will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 pm. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Michael was born on August 19, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Glenn and Regina (Hall) Mauritz. He graduated from Chisago City High School and worked as a pipe fitter for Asbestos Workers Local 127 and later, Heat and Frost Insulators, Local 34, in the Minneapolis area. In the early 1980's, he purchased the Dairy Queen in Platteville, WI, and owned and operated The Tree Cutter Tree Trimming Service in Platteville from the early 1990's until present. In 1992, he married Karla Wunderlin of Platteville, WI. They had one son, Shawn Mauritz in 1994, sold the Dairy Queen, and later divorced. Mike enjoyed playing pool recreationally and in leagues, sport shooting, model airplanes and flying, woodworking, and construction on the home he built.

Michael is survived by one son, Shawn Mauritz of Boulder, CO; one sister, Sheryl (Kenne) Swensen, of Utah; six step-siblings, Robbie Baribeau, Jolene Sullivan, Faye Reus, Robin Carlen, Skip Rouselow, and LeeAnn Thompson, all of Minnesota; and several foster brothers and sisters who grew up in his home in Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Mauritz; his step mother, Marilyn Mauritz; his mother, Regina Mauritz; and one step brother, Terry Rouselow.