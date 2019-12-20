FITCHBURG – Michael Dosher, age 72 of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the UW Hospital TLC unit. Michael was born on March 24, 1947, in Cherry Point, N.C., the son of Hugh and Rosemary (Schmelzer) Dosher.

Rosemary raised Michael and his siblings with the help of her supportive and loving family. Michael graduated from East High School in 1965 and proudly served in the U. S. Navy for four years during the Vietnam War. He married Terry Duschak-Dosher on May 20, 1992, in Madison, Wis.

Michael managed the University Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics (UWHC) Gift Shop for 30 years where he loved serving the needs of the patients, their families and the many hospital employees who frequented the store.

Ephraim, Wis. - Door County, "the County," was Michael and Terry's favorite in-state vacation destination. They also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas for gambling, shows, and fine dining; as well as San Diego, where Michael was able to tour the base he was stationed at while in the service.

Michael was an avid reader of mystery and suspense novels and perfected the art of grilling at any time during the year. He was a Packer Backer and loved Badgers football and hockey. When Rheumatoid Arthritis impacted his golf swing, he opted to watch the PGA on television while also managing the occasional trip to Ho-Chunk for "a good day's work." Michael enjoyed time with family and friends and took interest in his grandson's sporting events until mobility became an issue.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 27 years; son Todd (Michelle) Dosher, daughter Amy (Marc Wyckoff) Dosher; two grandsons, Maxwell and Simon Dosher; granddaughter, Casey Wyckoff; brother Terry (Cindy) Dosher; sister, Deborah Dosher; two sisters-in-law, Becky (Wendall) Fenstermann and Barbara (Phillip) Broderick; brother-in-law, Jack (Shirley) Duschak; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Michael's life will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a Mass and luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at UW Hospital/Trauma Life Support Care Unit for the kind, thoughtful and considerate care they provided Michael during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association of Wisconsin or the American Family Children's Hospital.

