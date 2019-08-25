Michael David Miyagawa, age 60, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. He was born on Oct. 28, 1958, in Madison, the son of David and Mary (Mortensen) Miyagawa.

Michael graduated from Monona Grove High School. He married Kotchakorn "Ning" Lekcha-oom. He worked as the owner and operator of M & M Body Shop. Michael was a member of Judge MATC Auto Assoc., WACTAL- Wisconsin Auto Collision Technicians Association, Ltd., and was a charter member of the Madison Lions Club.

Michael enjoyed fishing and hunting, spending time outdoors with his children, and boating with family. He liked bike rides, watching "American Pickers" on TV, and he loved Hawaiian music. Michael also liked rock and roll; his favorite song was "Sweet Child of Mine." He also enjoyed restoring cars and started this venture when he was 16 years old. Mike was kind-hearted and down to earth and had a great sense of humor. He loved life and was

passionate about helping people.

Michael is survived by his wife, Kotchakorn "Ning"; sons, David and Nick Miyagawa; daughter, Kathaleya Miyagawa; mother, Mary; sisters, Lynnett Miyagawa and LeaAnn Miyagawa (Scott Winter); nieces, Jessica, Melissa, Mikaela and Cassie; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, David.

A memorial gathering will be held at THE EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

