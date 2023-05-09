Michael D. Custer

Michael D. “Mike” Custer, 63, of Platteville, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023 of cancer. Per Mike’s wishes there will be no formal services. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Mike was born on October 23, 1959 in Osmond, Nebraska, son of Gary B. and Velda (Bruder) Custer. Mike was united in marriage to Cathy (Cunzenheim) Grimesey. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2021. He worked as a boilermaker from the age of 18 until his retirement. Mike loved horses and when he was younger enjoyed the challenge of breaking them and riding them. He thought of himself as a “rough and tumble cowboy”. Mike enjoyed fishing and dancing.
Mike is survived by four step-children, Chad Grimesey, Shawna Grimesey, Tosha (Saige Randall) Rozelle, and Gina (Gene Carroll) Grimesey; 13 step-grandchildren; two brothers, his Irish twin,Doug (Deb) Custer, and Bill (Jolene Houy) Custer; two sisters, Michelle (Russ) White and Tami (Matt Bearjar) Custer; and nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy, parents, and two nephews, Kasey Custer and Taylor White.
