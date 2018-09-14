Michael Charles Rogge

Michael Rogge, age 65 of Albany, Wisconsin died Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Monroe Hospital in Monroe, Wisconsin.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Michael was born August 31, 1953 in Harvard, Illinois the son of Joseph and Lillian (Noe) Rogge. He grew up in Fontana, Wisconsin and graduated from Big Foot High School in Walworth, Wisconsin. He was enlisted into the U.S. Army and honorably discharged. For many years he was a chef at The Abbey in Fontana. In his younger days, Michael enjoyed playing guitar, woodworking, and he was a talented artist and loved to draw. Being a professional chef, he loved to cook. His many hobbies involved gardening, playing disc golf, cribbage and dominoes. He was a relentless, practical joker and had an endless sense of humor, up to the end of his life. Michael had been married to Glenda Cornella in January of 1972 and later to Rosemary Hudson in November of 1982. Despite both marriages ending in divorce they remained friends.

Michael is survived by a son, Robert (Lauren) Rogge of Portage, Wisconsin; daughters, Tracy Kostenbauer of Rapid City, South Dakota, Melissa (Alan Blahnik) Rogge of New Glarus, Wisconsin and Sarah (Derek) Myhand of Spring, Texas; parents, Joseph and Lillian Rogge of Lyndon Station; 17 grandchildren; siblings, Janet (Jeff) Wojcik of Fontana, Debbie (Charles) Sivley of Anniston, Alabama, Betty (Todd Bloyd) Chambers of Nekoosa, Wisconsin and Laurie (Tony) Oldigs, Wendy (Jay) Rhyner and Mary (Lee) Feldman all of Lyndon Station. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael; a brother, Joe; sisters, Lillian and Lynn and a nephrew, Daniel Chambers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.