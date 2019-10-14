Michael Castleberg Sr.

FALL RIVER--Michael John Castleberg Sr. age 65, quietly and peacefully went to sleep in the arms of Jesus, with his family by his side on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home.

Michael was born on September 5, 1954 in Durand, WI to Clarence and Berneda (Lindstrom) Castleberg. At an early age, he moved with his family to Arpin, WI.

After graduating from the Wisconsin Academy in 1972, he attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs, MI for one year. He returned to the Arpin family farm where he worked with his father and three brothers. He was married to Shirley Ondrejka on July 8, 1979 in Arpin and had five children, eventually moving to Fall River, WI. Michael operated Castleberg Hoof Trimming along with his son, Shawn. Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He had a smile and tenderness that melted the hearts of everyone he met.

Survivors include his wife Shirley of Fall River; two daughters Tina (Michael) Douglas of Menomonee Falls, WI and Tawnya (Brian) Schar of Marshfield WI; three sons Michael Jr. (Renee) of Chattanooga TN, Shawn (Bethany) of Fall River WI and Shane (Michelle) of Randolph WI; nine grandchildren Erik, Hayley and Sarah Douglas; Michaela and Brandon Schar; Keirra, Bentley and Sawyer Castleberg; Deirdre Castleberg; four sisters Barbara (Byron) Chalker of Defiance OH, Phillis (Duane) Morauske of Port Charlotte FL, Margaret (Guy Robert) Fontaine of Arpin WI, Lois (Dan) Beaudette of Seymour TN; six brothers Charles (Vivian) of Stevens Point WI, Clarence (Donna) of Mondovi WI, Donald (Nancy) of Burleson TX, Phillip of Apopka FL, Marty of Mondovi WI, Mark of Daggett MI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the WISCONSIN ACADEMY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH N2355 Duborg Road, Columbus, WI. Pastor Steve Aust and Larry Sloan will co-officiate. A time of fellowship and food will follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com