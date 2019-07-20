Michael C. Mishler

Michael Charrington Mishler, age 70, of Windsor, said goodbye to this world and hello to Heaven on July 19, 2019.

Michael was born on June 16, 1949 in Great Lakes, Ill., the son of William and Harriet Mishler. Michael grew up as part of a large military family and was raised in various places including Okinawa, Japan and Pleasanton, California.

At 17, he joined the Marines and was attached to the Third Marines, Third Battalion. While serving in Vietnam, Michael earned several medals, including a Purple Heart for injuries he received the first night of the Tet Offensive. He was one of four heroes who protected the MACV Compound from being overrun the first night of the Tet Offensive January 30, 1968, which was one of the largest military campaigns of the Vietnam War. He later enlisted in the Army and served in Korea for four years as a TV Director for AFKN. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him and the warrior's heart he showed towards his family amazed all who knew him.

When Michael returned from the military, he held several adrenaline filled jobs including back up bear hunter and construction worker on high-rise buildings. He then went to beauty school and was the owner and manager of two hair salons in Coronado, California. Michael moved to Madison, Wisconsin and became a line haul driver for Old Dominion freight lines. In his spare time, he enjoyed racing motorcycles, snowboarding ,running marathons, hunting and fishing.

Michael married Linda (Cramer) Hughes in 2004 at the Gates of Heaven in Madison, Wisconsin. He enjoyed worshiping in church alongside her, enjoyed family time with his grandchildren, and was a great story teller. Michael was a loving husband, a natural leader and had a very generous heart putting others first in everything he did. He was well known at the VA in Madison, Wisconsin for his joy and laughter, always teasing the doctors and nurses with his beautiful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Linda; son, Robert Mishler; stepsons, Joshua (Abbey) Hughes and Jacob Hughes; and grandchildren,Wylie, Josie and Jonah. He also leaves behind his sisters, Vicki Highnote and Emily Decker; brother, Jeff Mishler; and many nephews, nieces and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, William and Harriet Mishler; sisters Marie, Mary and Linda; and brother, William.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with Pastor Dave Bechtold and Pastor Ryan Morrison officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be written to Semper Fi Fund at semperfifund.org

A big thank you to Heartland Hospice and to all the doctors and nursing staff at the VA Hospital and VA Hospice.

