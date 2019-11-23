MADISON – Michael A. Schoenfield, age 71, of Madison passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. Michael was born on Feb. 15, 1948, the son of Fred and Franci Jane (Sell) Schoenfield. He graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee and earned a bachelor's degree at the University Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a master's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, both in Political Science. He married Linda Keller on June 18, 1994, and they had 25 loving years together.

Michael's greatest passions were politics and social justice. He was never happier than when he was out campaigning for someone or working for a cause that would better the lives of the people of Wisconsin. His first political campaign was for Adlai Stevenson. He then went on to work for Bobby Kennedy and Morris Udall along with many local and statewide campaigns in Wisconsin. He also worked as an aide for several state legislators.

Social justice issues were important to him also. He joined the fair housing marches with Father Groppi in Milwaukee and later worked as an assistant principal at the Commando Project. He also spent several years as an anti-Vietnam war protester. In his later years, he helped work on legislation to benefit Wisconsin citizens. His proudest accomplishment was the passage of a bill to have health insurance cover the cost of cochlear implants for children born deaf.

Michael is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Anastasia; son, Robert Drew; stepson, Matthew (Susan) Whittaker; and grandchildren, Ariana Schoenfield, Kaisa and Erik Whittaker, Paulina (Duncan) Nguyen and Sandy and Juliane Drew. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Justin-Michael; and grandson, Amarion.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with Rabbi Renee Bauer officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the funeral home from 3:30 p.m. until 5:00 pm.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and aides with Agrace HospiceCare on the purple team, especially Lisa, Susi, and Christina for their wonderful care and support both at home and at the Inpatient Unit during his long illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.