Michael A. Preston

Our little man, Michael Anthony Preston, 22, sadly passed away on June 30, 2023, in Madison, WI. He will be remembered as a beautiful person who spread joy and laughter to everyone he met.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin on January 4, 2001, he grew up in Fitchburg, WI, graduating from Verona High School in 2019. Michael loved to bring joy to others, by dancing and singing with his special brand of goofiness, especially for his siblings. His humor and love for life was infectious and made him an unforgettable soul.

Tags