Michael A. Peters

DeForest – Michael Alfred Peters, age 81, of DeForest, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on September 4, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI to Alfred and Leone Peters.

Mike is survived by his wife, Roberta; daughters, Danica (Heath) Hemauer and Melissa (Travis) Marier; and grandchildren, Luke, Roland, Eleanore, Vivian, Matthew, and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Rufus King High School in 1956. Following high school, he began a printing apprenticeship with The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel until 1962, when he enrolled at UW – Milwaukee to pursue his Bachelor's Degree. Mike's desire to make a difference motivated him to obtain a Master's Degree in Social Work from Wayne State University in 1967.

He spent his career working for the State of Wisconsin, in the Department of Health and Family Services, passionately striving to give voice to those who are under-represented in society. He retired from the State of Wisconsin in 2004. During his retirement, Mike continued his passion for community involvement by driving school bus and volunteering for many organizations.

Mike was a loving husband who cherished spending time with his family. He was a man of faith and was honored to be a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. Mike loved sharing his voice whether through recounting life stories, through educating, or through song. He enjoyed spending time in nature by scuba-diving, skiing, biking, camping, traveling, and golfing. Mike was blessed with a kind heart and will be dearly missed by many.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Burial will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1318 for Parkinson's research.

