Michael A. Lins

DeForest – Michael Lins, age 78, died on Monday, November 4th at home, surrounded by family, after a long and difficult struggle with interstitial pulmonary fibrosis.

He was born on October 2, 1941, in Spring Green, WI, the son of Henry and Anna Lins (Hetzel). Mike grew up in Plain, WI and attended Saint Luke's Catholic school through high school. After graduation, he joined the Navy where he proudly served his country as a radio-man with top secret clearance – being highly involved in the Cuban nuclear missile crisis within the blockade line.

Mike was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1966 and returned home to marry Betty Jo Meister on November 30, 1968, in Plain, WI. They settled in the DeForest/Windsor area where they spent the next 41 years together. Mike was a family man at heart who had a zest for life and a great sense of humor. He loved gardening, bowling and traveling. He also really enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and was an avid sports fan – being particularly biased to the Packers and Badgers. He was involved in the financial industry and worked as an investment broker for more than 50 years. In addition, he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, the Knights of Divine Mercy and VFW post 8483. He also spent time volunteering at St Vincent De Paul, cooking and serving meals.

After becoming a widower, Michael married Maria Alazate November 9, 2012 and they lived in the Waunakee/DeForest area until his death.

He is survived by Maria, as well as his daughters and grandchildren - Jennifer (Nathan) Spangler with Luke, Meghan, Zachary, and Joseph; and Jayne (Tim) Yelk with Gabriel, Rachel and Emma. He is also survived by siblings, Gertie (Joe) Korbach, Hubert (Velma) Lins, Lucy (Bill) Rooney, Fred Lins, Arlene (Steve) Meise, and Dave (Carol) Lins.

Mike is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo, and siblings, Sister Marilyn Lins, Coletta (Elmer) Hying, Rita (Dorman) Richards, Gerald (Glenda), Eugene (Colleen), LeRoy, Paul (Kathy), Roman (Karen), and Reginald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 1240 Nachreiner Ave, Plain, WI on Friday November 8th at 11:30 AM with Fr. Eric Sternberg presiding. A visitation will be held prior to mass beginning at 9:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, Mike requested that donations be made to St. Vincent De Paul and wished to thank Agrace Hospice – with special thanks to Sierra and Ericka.

