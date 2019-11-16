SUN PRAIRIE--Merwin Dale Smith, age 88, went to his eternal home on November 1, 2019.

He was born on May 16, 1931, in Packwaukee, Wis., to Osman and Grace Smith. On July 17, 1954, he married his bride of 62 years, Marian Colburn, at the Briggsville United Methodist Church.

He graduated from Endeavor High School in 1949. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the Strategic Air Command during the Korean War, stationed in Alaska before its statehood. He proudly told stories of his service as an aircraft mechanic on the B-36 "Peacemaker."

After the service, he chose the trades of bricklaying and stonemasonry as his profession. His other vocation was raising sheep and vegetable crops on the family farm. A true craftsman, he enjoyed woodworking and gifted his creations to family and friends. He shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his art of storytelling, quick wit, creativity, and kind spirit.

He is survived by his sons, Robert, James (Diane Horrisberger), and David; daughters, Janet Moore and Sandra (Scott) Loomans; sister-in-law, Norma (Jim) Johnston; and grandchildren, Carla, Forest, Austin, and Zachary.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents and in-laws; and sons, Bennett, Carl, and Steven.

In accordance with Merwin's wishes, there will be no formal visitation or funeral. Immediate family will hold a remembrance and committal at a later date.

Memorials may be directed where your heart desires.