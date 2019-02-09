Mervin J. "Butch" Spease

Mervin “Butch” J. Spease, 73, of Platteville died on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Southwest Health Center Hospital, Platteville. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Ellenboro Twp.. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Mervin Spease Memorial Fund. Online Condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Mervin was born on June 25, 1945 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, son of Jacob and Mary (Kopp) Spease. He was united in marriage to Glennice L. Hall in Lancaster, Wisconsin. “Butch” worked for Joe Lawinger, Platteville and at David’s Lumber Yard, Potosi. Butch and Glennice farmed in Ellenboro Township for almost 50 years. He enjoyed hunting, doing jigsaw puzzles and his Sunday drives. He always found time to visit with family and friends and after retirement he enjoyed the opportunities to travel around the United States.

Mervin is survived by his wife, Glennice; three children, Bobbie (Larry Lindner) Timmerman, Dennis (Kim) Spease, and Tina (Branden) Kobbervig; grandchildren, Shawn Timmerman, Dallas (Katie Lyne) Timmerman, and Jerimyah; step grandchildren, Christina (Ryan) McKee, Amber (Allen Heidt) Gebhard, Cody Russell (Crystal Howell), and Tina (Brian Metz) Woods; step great grandchildren, Andrea Gebhardt, Owen McKee, Carter, Caden and Cheyenne; two sisters, Hazel Langkamp and Viola McCartney; sister-in-laws, Coleen Spease and Darlene Spease; as well as, many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harold, Arthur and Raymond Spease; brothers-in-law, Ervin Langkamp and Hubert McCartney.