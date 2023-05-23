Merton L. Von Wald

Merton L. Von Wald of Prairie du Sac, age 95 passed away on May 20th, 2023 at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, WI. Merton was born November 3rd, 1927 in the Township of Prairie du Sac to Peter and Verna (Felix) Von Wald. He went to a one room school “Hillside” and Prairie du Sac High School. He was active in many organizations, band, choir, plays, sports, 4-H, and FFA.

He grew up on the farm and married the love of his life Genevieve “Sandy” (Eyers) January 14th 1949 at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. Merton was a farmer for many years growing up using horses and horse drawn machinery. Merton and Genevieve owned Sauk Prairie Skateland, which was a dream for them, they loved having a place for young people to come and have a good time. They also helped their youngest daughter start a hair salon on State Street in Madison and spent many winters going to their favorite places in FL where he loved to play shuffle board and go shelling.

