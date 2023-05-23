Merton L. Von Wald of Prairie du Sac, age 95 passed away on May 20th, 2023 at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, WI. Merton was born November 3rd, 1927 in the Township of Prairie du Sac to Peter and Verna (Felix) Von Wald. He went to a one room school “Hillside” and Prairie du Sac High School. He was active in many organizations, band, choir, plays, sports, 4-H, and FFA.
He grew up on the farm and married the love of his life Genevieve “Sandy” (Eyers) January 14th 1949 at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. Merton was a farmer for many years growing up using horses and horse drawn machinery. Merton and Genevieve owned Sauk Prairie Skateland, which was a dream for them, they loved having a place for young people to come and have a good time. They also helped their youngest daughter start a hair salon on State Street in Madison and spent many winters going to their favorite places in FL where he loved to play shuffle board and go shelling.
He also loved to plant flowers and had many beautiful rose bushes. Music was his joy going to concerts, singing at many weddings, funerals, quartets, in church or with the Hilltop Gospel singers.
He is survived by his wife, Genevieve of 74 years, daughters, Corrine (Jim) Jonas, Prairie du Sac, Karen Laufenberg, Arena, and Nancy (Craig) Wilson, Fond du Lac; Grandson, Jackson Wilson, and a sister, Janice Hinz.
He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Dennis Laufenberg and brother-in-law, Ed Hinz
The funeral will be Tuesday, May 30th at 2pm at GraceWay Church 65 13th Street Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. A visitation is Noon till time of service on May 30th. Burial will follow service at Prairie du Sac Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Oak Park Place staff and memory care for their love and care for Merton/Dad/Grandpa and all the staff at Agrace for their wonderful care, you are all the best. Memorials may be made to Agrace.
