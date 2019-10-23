Merry L. Wissink, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2019 with her husband at her side after a seven-year battle with a rare degenerative neurological dementia in the frontal lobe of her brain.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1944 in Sheldon, IA., the daughter of James C. and Anna Marie Kool of Boyden, IA. She married Harold (Hal) W. Wissink on July 17, 1964 in the United Presbyterian Church of Boyden, IA. And they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2019.

Merry grew up in Boyden, IA and graduated from Boyden-Hull Community High School in 1962, and the Stewart's School of Hair Styling in Sioux City, IA. She also took several courses at Bradley University in Peoria, IL

She worked as a beautician for several years in Sibley, IA, Pella, IA and Iowa City, IA. She was also the secretary for the Director of Housing at Bradley University in Peoria, IL; executive secretary for three merchandise managers at the Sears Midwestern Group Office in East Peoria, IL; administrative assistant for the Director of Medical Affairs at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL; coordinator of Continuing Legal Education Seminars at the State Bar of Wisconsin in Madison, WI; administrative assistant for Eberhardt Plumbing & Heating Company in Adell, WI; office manager for The Literacy Council of Sheboygan County, Inc., in Sheboygan, WI; an instructor for Weight Watchers in Sheboygan, Green Bay and Milwaukee, WI. She retired in 2007 and moved with her husband to Waunakee where she enjoyed volunteering at the Receptionist Desk of the Waunakee Senior Center, being a Waunakee Voter Registration poll worker, and Church Service Greeter and Receptionist at the First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee.

She was an avid reader; loved shopping for clothes and shoes; loved to cook and travel; and was an avid fan of sports, especially UW Badgers football and basketball, and the Packers and Brewers. She loved to attend games cheering on her grandchildren playing grade school and high school basketball, soccer, volleyball and football. She loved to attend concerts and shows, and spending time with her family and friends. And she loved flowers, birds, chocolate and her glass of wine.

She is survived by her husband, Hal; two sons, Stephen and Julie of Onalaska, WI. and Jeffrey and Angie of Cross Plains, WI.; four grandchildren, David, Danielle, Olivia and Mia; and ten nieces and nephews, Joann Slater, Tom Wynia, Jean Stoermer, Karen Hamilton, David Warne, Mark Warne, Becky Shepard, Diane Schulte, Larry Reinke and Dennis Reinke.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four half-sisters, Dorothy Wynia and Harriet Warne on her mother's side and Francis Reinke and Joyce Hulley on her father's side; and niece LaVonne Reinke.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 5763 County Road Q., Waunakee, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with visitation being from 10:00 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. and the funeral services commencing at 11:30 am.

A luncheon will be held in the lower level of the church following the funeral service.

Memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice of Madison, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or the Deacon Food Angels of the First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee, 5763 County Road Q, Waunakee, WI 53597.

