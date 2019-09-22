Merlyn L. Voss, age 88, of Menasha, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Gardens of Fountain Way, Menasha, WI.

He was born on May 6, 1931, in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Oscar and Regina (Bohnert) Voss and baptized on June 7, 1931 in Theresa, WI.

Merlyn was a 1949 graduate of Hustisford High School and earned the honor of valedictorian and class speaker. He played basketball, baseball and trumpet and was responsible for the technology for the school plays and musicals. After graduating from high school, Merlyn attended the Business Institute of Milwaukee receiving his business degree in 1951. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from early 1952 through December of 1953. Merlyn was stationed in Seoul and AnYang-Hi, South Korea and received multiple letters of accommodation as Company Clerk and Personnel Clerk for the 440th Signal Battalion. After being honorably discharged, Merlyn served an additional 6 years with the Army Reserves. On January 16, 1954, a 'blistery' cold day, he married Nancy Wade in Watertown, WI.

Merlyn worked his entire career in the Canning Industry with the companies of Aunt Nellies, Michigan Fruit Canners, Larsen Company and the last 20 years of his career at Lodi Canning Company where he served as a Treasurer/Controller retiring on May 7, 1992.

Merlyn was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arlington where he served as President, Treasurer and on the church council. He also volunteered on the school board. Together with Nancy, they loved to travel, enjoying worldwide travel to places such as China, Korea, the Holy Land, Ireland, many army reunions and over two dozen cruises.

In addition to Nancy, his wife of 65 years, Merlyn is survived by his children, Steve (Laura), Kathy (Rick) Kennedy, David (Kathy) and Daniel (Leslie); eight grandchildren, Jenny (Dan) Silone, Kim (Brent) Schmitter, Michelle Kennedy, Heidi (Thomas) Gannon, Josh (Ashley) Voss, Jacob Voss, Megan (Jacob Warner-fiancé) Voss, Danielle Voss; 10 great-grandchildren and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild, Jonathon Kennedy.

A funeral services will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Rd. K, Arlington, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Burial will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

