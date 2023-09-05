Merlin A. Patzner

Merlin Alfred Patzner, 90, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Merlin was born on July 21, 1933, in Potosi, son of Raymond and Clarissa (Althaus) Patzner. He was united in marriage to Joan Helbing on February 17, 1954.
Merlin attended school in Potosi and worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Churcwhere he sang in the church choir. Merlin was a caring member of the community who served on the volunteer fire department for twenty-seven years and often helped out his neighbors. Merlin enjoyed the outdoors and took great pride in gardening and caring for his yard. He also enjoyed fishing, especially with his brother-in-law, John Thill, and hunting, especially with his sons. He hunted rattlesnakes for bounty as a young man, duck hunted with his lab and hunted morels. He also enjoyed playing cards, golfing and water skiing. Merlin truly treasured his social times and was known for making good Old Fashioned and Tom & Jerry drinks.
Merlin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed. Merlin is survived by his wife, Joan; three children Kathy (“Harv”) Schwab, Dan (Faye) Patzner, and Jeff (Joyce) Patzner; nine grandchildren, Amber (Bill) Osmulski, Nicholas (Rebecca) Flesch, Tiffany (David) Michalkiewicz, Danielle (Greg) Rodgers, Jared (Bèatrice) Patzner, Jacob (fiancé, Jenny Cheng) Patzner, Brandon Patzner, Chad (Kerry) Patzner, and Tyler (fiancé, Rae Hiscocks) Patzner; nine great-grandchildren, Eli, Nolan, Theo, Mack, Abram, Maeve, Alfred, Mason and Nora; sisters, Mary Thill and Carol (Gene) Ihm; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings: Betty Richardson, Marita Patzner, Doris Patzner, Charlene Buss, James Patzner, Paul Patzner and Carl Patzner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson. Father Mark Miller will officiate. Burial will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Potosi. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM Friday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Merlin’s honor to the Potosi Fire Department at 210 North Main Street, Potosi, WI 53820.
The family would like to THANK Park Place and St. Croix Hospice for all of the kind, patient and loving care they provided to Merlin. They provided peace of mind to the family and comfort to Merlin.
