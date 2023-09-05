Merlin A. Patzner

Merlin Alfred Patzner, 90, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Merlin was born on July 21, 1933, in Potosi, son of Raymond and Clarissa (Althaus) Patzner. He was united in marriage to Joan Helbing on February 17, 1954.

Merlin attended school in Potosi and worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Churcwhere he sang in the church choir. Merlin was a caring member of the community who served on the volunteer fire department for twenty-seven years and often helped out his neighbors. Merlin enjoyed the outdoors and took great pride in gardening and caring for his yard. He also enjoyed fishing, especially with his brother-in-law, John Thill, and hunting, especially with his sons. He hunted rattlesnakes for bounty as a young man, duck hunted with his lab and hunted morels. He also enjoyed playing cards, golfing and water skiing. Merlin truly treasured his social times and was known for making good Old Fashioned and Tom & Jerry drinks.