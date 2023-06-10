Merle Paul Vandervelde

COTTAGE GROVE - Merle Paul Vandervelde, 86, of Cottage Grove, died June, Thursday, June 8, 2023, from cancer.

Merle was born on Aug. 19, 1936, to Dora and Paul Vandervelde. He was the youngest of the family following brothers, Harry and Darvin; and sisters, Jeanette, Joan, Ruby, and twin sister, Perle. He grew up in Friesland, Wis., and graduated from Cambria High School.