COTTAGE GROVE - Merle Paul Vandervelde, 86, of Cottage Grove, died June, Thursday, June 8, 2023, from cancer.
Merle was born on Aug. 19, 1936, to Dora and Paul Vandervelde. He was the youngest of the family following brothers, Harry and Darvin; and sisters, Jeanette, Joan, Ruby, and twin sister, Perle. He grew up in Friesland, Wis., and graduated from Cambria High School.
Merle married Mabel Irene Hauck on Dec. 16, 1961, in Waupun, Wis. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage which included the birth of four children: Kara (Andy) Schroeder, Cyndi (Mike Buell), Paul (Shelly) Vandervelde and Jeffrey Vandervelde. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Merle was known for his hard work ethic and worked for over 30 years at Oscar Mayer as an electrician. He was gifted in all things mechanical and was able to help and bless many family members, friends and his church by helping with their home and car repairs.
Merle and Mabel were founding members of Buckeye Evangelical Free Church (now Door Creek Church). He was an active member throughout his life. His trust in Jesus Christ guiding his life. His dying wish was wanting everyone to know that Jesus is everything.
Merle enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and all things sports. He was an avid Badger fan and could be often seen at a Badgers basketball and volleyball games with his grandchildren at the Kohl Center and the Field House.
Merle is preceded in death by his parents; and all his siblings. He very much looked forward to seeing them all again when reunited in Heaven.
A funeral service will be held at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for providing excellent compassionate in home and residential hospice care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.