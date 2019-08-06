Menzo Frank Bronson

MADISON – Menzo F. Bronson, age 91, passed away at Evansville Manor on Monday, August 5, 2019.

He was born in Coloma, WI to George and Caroline (Lee) Bronson. After school he joined the US Army. Menzo married the love of his life, Anita Hruby, on February 7, 1953 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Martinsville, WI. He was employed for many years at NABISCO and retired in 1986. Menzo loved playing guitar, especially with The Northmen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, with Rev. Randy Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held from 10AM until time of Mass on Friday at the church. Burial at Highland Memory Gardens will full Military Honors.

A special thanks to the staff of Agrace Hospice and Evansville Manor for their care and support. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257