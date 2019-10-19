Melvin Steffens

Appleton/Madison

Melvin "Stub" A. Steffens, age 86, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King, WI. He was one of 13 children born to Joseph and Whilomena (Ebben) Steffens on February 25, 1933, in Kaukauna, WI. Stub served honorably in the United States Army before he met and married Beverly Frances Helke on May 23, 1959. Together they were married for 60 years and raised four children, two of whom passed away from Cystic Fibrosis.

Although Stub retired in Madison, he had many careers in his life and was most notably instrumental in developing Automatic Fire Protection in the Fox Valley. He was a former president of the International Maintenance Institution (IMI) and worked tirelessly for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Stub cherished his time with his 5 grandchildren. He was proud to be able to drive them to their many events and was most happy when he was able to share his favorite stories of them growing up. He was also a loving husband to his wife and enjoyed taking care of her at the Veteran's Home.

Stub is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughters Susan (Joseph) McMahon and Pamela Putzer; grandchildren, Kelly, Kate, and Jack McMahon, Troy and David Putzer. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jolene and son Allan.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Veteran's Home in King and Heartland Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

A Catholic Mass will be held at a later date.

We ask that any memorials be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation