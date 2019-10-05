WAUKESHA/MARSHALL--Melvin "Mel" L. Stark passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born June 22, 1945 in Waukesha to William C. and Florean (nee Buck) Stark. He married the love of his life, Rosemary A. Kucken in Oconomowoc on November 18, 1967.

A longtime Mason, Mel had been affiliated with the Scottish Rite Masonry and was a twenty-year Shrine Clown. After graduating as a mechanical engineer in 1976, Mel was employed in the tank trailer industry ending his career in industrial sales.

Mel was an avid car buff, an active wood carver, and a member of the Marshall Lions. He spent many hours after retirement with AARP and RSVP in volunteer services. Mel also enjoyed a good book, a friendly game of cribbage, or a serious game of scrabble. His love of motorcycling with Rosemary is well-known.

Mel is survived by his children Chris Stark and Robin (Vince) Jacobi; and grandchildren Kelsey, Allison, and Zachary. He is further survived by his siblings Judy (Glenn) Hunt, JoAnne Bingamon, and Pat Brown; half-sisters Patti Gosset, Teresa (David) Hays, Jean Stark; half-brothers William (Kris) Stark and Greg (Kris) Stark; and numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

Mel was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary and parents William and Florean Stark.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 and continue from 11:30AM-12:30PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the church until time of mass. Mel will be reunited with Rosemary at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha in a private family service at a later date.

Memorials are appreciated to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or www.agrace.org/.

The family wishes to thank the staff with Agrace HospiceCare and Skaalen Skilled Nursing in Stoughton for their care and support for Mel during his final days.

