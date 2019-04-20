Melody S. Marty, age 56, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home.

Melody was born on May 4, 1962 in Monroe, the daughter of Marvin R. and Ida Sophie (Bardahl) Marty. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1980 and attended Blackhawk Technical College. She was a member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello and also attended Monroe United Methodist Church. Melody’s passion was singing and in her younger years she was a member of the Sweet Adelines. She has resided in Monroe since 1983.

She is survived by a brother, Nathan (Sandy) Marty of Monticello; a sister, Sonja (Clark) Bennett of Mount Pleasant, TN; four nephews and a niece, Lance (Becky) Marty of Browntown, Heather (Steve) McKenzie of Oregon, WI, Heath (Dustine) Marty of New Glarus, Jesse Buttrey of Manhattan, KS, and Matthew Buttrey of Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Melody’s life will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Zwingli United Church of Christ, Monticello, with Reverend Lance Smith officiating. Inurnment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Monticello. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A memorial fund will be established in Melody’s name. The Voegeli-Newcomer Funeral Home, Monticello, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net