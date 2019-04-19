Melissa K. (Meier) Butler

Madison – Melissa Butler, age 40, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital due to acute liver failure.

She was born on June 21, 1978 in Bismarck, North Dakota, the daughter of Gerry and Patricia Meier. Melissa grew up outside of Bismarck and attended Wilton High School. She then attended Northwest Technical College, graduating with an associate’s degree as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant. She and her family then moved to Madison, Wis., where she worked for many years at the Mendota Mental Health Institute.

Her family paid this tribute to her, “Melissa was an independent spirit who always put her family and friends first. Her love and devotion to her son was always present. We will greatly miss her subtle humor, honesty, courage and big heart”.

Melissa is survived by her son, Ethan Butler; parents; ex-husband, Olanji Butler; and brother, Marshall Meier.

A memorial service will be held in Bismarck, ND in early May.

