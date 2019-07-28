Melissa Jane Praksti

Melissa Jane (Hammond) Praksti, age 68, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, with her loving children, Lauren and Nick by her side.

She was the first of seven kids born to Harry and Millie Hammond on Aug. 5, 1950. She worked many years in property management and accounting positions. Her favorite job was providing daycare for her grandchildren. She was a wonderful mom and grandma.

Melissa is survived by her daughter, Lauren Bean (Doug); son, Nick Praksti; and grandchildren, Asher and Lola Bean and Dominick and Mia Praksti. She is also survived by her ex, Mike Praksti, who remained her dear friend for life; siblings, Shelley (Dan Lynaugh), Joel (Marie), Jon (Chris), Allison and Jody; as well as many relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Mark.

As Melissa wished, there will be no funeral services. She is gone too soon and will be dearly missed.