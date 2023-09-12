MADISON - Our world is dimmer with the loss of pure sunshine, Melissa Christine Dold.
Melissa, age 49, born May 23, 1974, passed peacefully with family on September 11, 2023 in Madison, WI.
She is survived by her parents, Gene Dold and Beth Dold-Singer along with their spouses Robyn Dold and Mitch Surell, respectively.
She also leaves behind her four sisters, Niki Gourley (John), Michelle Dold-Tranchita, Melanie Dold and Dani Graham (Jamie). She was an adored Aunt of Jonathan (Megan), Tyler, Abi, Nina and Jack and she was a most beloved cousin and niece.
Melissa is greeted and embraced by those who preceded her, including her other Mom, Terri Dold who refused to allow Rett’s Syndrome to define Melissa along with her loving grandparents, George and Thaydean Dold, Dr. Rev. H. Donell Miller and Walter and June Las.
Melissa also had a second family who cared for and encouraged her daily with her activities and work so she could live to her fullest potential. A special thank you to Rebecca, Darlene, Jihan, Jenaba and the dozens of care partners, teachers, job coaches and roommates through the years for loving Melissa as your own family.
She graduated high school with her peers, traveled the US, worked as a housekeeper, a store shelf stocker, office worker and expert paper shredder. In spite of limitations, Melissa maintained a positive attitude, fierce determination, and an enviable special sweetness her whole life.
An avid lover of music, her kitty, staying active, animals, playing Uno, East Towne Mall, being artistic, Annie and most recently Dirty Dancing and Grease, Melissa had a very busy calendar. Through the years she rode horses, bowled, was a regular at the YMCA and the zoo, visited her family in Florida, was a bridesmaid twice, went to Badger Camp every summer and was an expert at getting people to fall in love with her. Over the last 15+ years she also loved hiking Wisconsin trails and petting animals at County Fairs with Beth and Mitch.
As a child, she ran the neighborhood with her sisters and enjoyed skating at the Roller Drome, tubing on lake Monona, swimming, stacking firewood, singing and dancing with spatulas in the living room and riding her big tricycle. She was always part of the fun and she was also the star with her Special Olympics activities. Being the eldest sister, she took her role seriously with proper sass and teasing. She was emboldened by her family as she did everything they did growing up, never letting her disability be a reason to sit on the sidelines.
Full of personality she was quick to pass blame, tell you to “get out of town”, say “hi, don’t say hi”, tell people “you’re so annoying”, ask “who did it”, tell people they’re a “good girl” and while actually cheating at Uno, she’d say “you cheat. I not cheat”.
Melissa was undeniably everyone’s favorite and a rare and precious gift to those who had the privilege to love her.
Please join Melissa’s family and friends as they honor her and celebrate her life at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care and the East Side Club on a date to be confirmed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Henry Vilas Zoo (www.henryvilaszoo.gov) where Melissa spent countless visits watching the penguins play. #penguins4life
We love you Melissa and we know, “you love me”, forever.
