Mayre Lee Harris Clifton, age 90, died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Capital Lakes Memory Care in Madison, WI.

Born in Coeur d'Alene, ID, on September 15, 1928, to Lee and Hazel (Condit) Harris, she moved with her family to Spokane, WA as a teen. A blind date in the Fall of 1944, brought the love of her life, Kelly Hardenbrook Clifton. They wed on August 27, '49 in Spokane. Madison resident since 1959, she was a reader and writer from youth on, her interests growing to include travel, art, and art collection.



She is survived by her husband and sons: Kelly, Jr. (Jan Harrison) and children, Tyne and Gage of Fort Collins, CO; William (Gwen Drury) of Madison; and Brice (Melissa) Clifton and children, Nora and Anna of Madison. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her younger sister, Shirley Donoian.



Her sons thank the staff of Capital Lakes for their dedication and care.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Agrace Hospice services for their support and guidance.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date.



