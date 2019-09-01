Maynard "Tony" Schmudlach was born on October 4, 1931 at home in Glen Oak, WI.

He was the fifth of six boys born to Freidrick Wilhelm and Esther Zuelke Schmudlach. Tony left us on Thursday, August 29, 2019 while residing at Brookdale Memory Care in Madison.

Tony grew up on the family farm were his parents operated a general store, sold gas and oil and his father was the local postmaster. Hard work was a way of life for the whole family. Tony raised vegetables for a canning company and when they canceled his pickle contract, he hauled them to town to sell and that is where he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann (Mickie) McMahon. They married on June 16, 1956 in Madison at Queen of Peace Church, which he helped build.

Tony was an outstanding athlete at Montello High School participating in basketball and gymnastics. After graduating in 1949, he was notified that his draft notice was in the mail, so he went immediately to town and joined the Naval Reserve and later enlisted in the regular Navy. During his two years of active duty, he wrote Mickie almost every day.

After he was discharged, he moved to Madison and worked at a salvage yard, Oscar Mayer and Gisholt Machine Company. Tony applied and was accepted for a Carpentry Apprenticeship and he started his apprenticeship with Marshall Erdman and Associates (MEA). Marshall quickly promoted him to superintendent, even though he was still an apprentice, working on many notable Madison landmarks: Sherman Village, Doctor's Park, Queen of Peace Church, Eagle Heights Graduate Student Housing and a couple of Frank Lloyd Wright houses.

He later joined his brother, Ervin, in business calling the company: Schmudlach Brothers Builders. They started out building schools and medical clinics for MEA in Milwaukee and Iowa. They later concentrated on residential projects so they could stay close to home and their families. In the mid-1970s, Tony struck out on his own as Tony Schmudlach Builder. As a well-respected contractor and community leader he served on many committees and boards: Bayview Redevelopment Authority, Madison and Fitchburg Building Code Study Committees, Southside Hockey Association and a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America.

Tony worked on construction projects into his 80s but made time to have coffee with his Lane's coffee group. The group loved to discuss the current sports events but joked that Tony's sport page was the financial section of the paper. Tony's hobbies included gardening, working on his Richland County farm, watching his grandsons and Wisconsin play hockey and travel. Tony and Mickie traveled the world where he loved to study architecture and visit the world's finest art museum. Tony felt comfortable everywhere he went and could strike up a conversation with anyone.

Maynard (Tony) was preceded in death by his parents, five older brothers, his wife Mickie, his son Kevin and daughter Coleen. He is survived by his younger brother Gerry (Judy) Schmudlach, his children: Michael (Linda), Keith (Cindy), Andy, ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road Madison, Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service. A light meal will be served following the service.

Interment will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road. Meet inside the cemetery entrance near Regent Street by 10:55 a.m. We will proceed to the grave site from there. Meal to follow at Tony's favorite restaurant, Culver's, located at 2102 West Beltline Highway, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice in Madison or the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, UW-Madison.

