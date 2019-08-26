Maynard A. Moen, age 91 of Argyle, WI. passed away Friday, August 24, 2019 at Monroe Clinic Hospital in Monroe, WI.

He was born April 18, 1928 on the family farm in Adams Township, WI. the son of Bennett and Clara (Peterson) Moen. Maynard attended Biggs Rural School for 8 years.

Maynard lived in Adams Township his entire life where he owned and operated Maynard Moen Custom Built Woodwork. Maynard was also the Adams township's assessor for 29 years.

Maynard is survived by his sister-in-law Marilyn Moen; two nephews, Larry Moen of Rural Argyle, WI and Bernard (Lori) Moen of Oshkosh, WI.; one niece, Nancy Kraus of Waukesha, WI.; five great nieces and nephews, AnDrue Moen, Leah and Ben Moen, Ian and Nathan Kraus. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother; Burnell K. Moen on October 13, 2006 and one niece Linda Moen in 1960.

Maynard was a longtime member of Adams Lutheran Church and was its past treasurer for almost 50 years. He enjoyed woodworking, growing flowers and raising sheep and chickens.

Maynard will always be remembered for the 15-foot cross that sits above the alter at Adams Lutheran Church. The stained glass used in the cross were remnants from the Adams church fire. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Adams Lutheran Church (N7148 County Road A, Adams Township 53504) with Rev. Shelley Nelson officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family.

