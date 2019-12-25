Maxine M. Kampmeier

Maxine M. (Olson) Kampmeier, age 90, passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019.

She was born on February 24, 1929 in Highland Township, WI. to Joseph and Mamie (Reed) Olson. She married Norbert Kampmeier on September 24, 1949. They farmed in McFarland until Norbert's death in 1980.

She worked for CL Swanson for many years, she was a member of McFarland Lutheran Church. She loved cooking and spending time in her garden. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and going to family reunions.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Ruthann) Kampmeier, Lori (Curt Kleiber) Kampmeier, Julie Stark, Kevin (Debi) Kampmeier, and Karen (Deane) Paulson; her grandchildren, Kristin (Jon) Strandlie, Chris (Stephanie Hougan) Paulson, Chad (Kristin) Paulson, Casey Stark, and Macy Kampmeier; her great-grandson, Ross Strandlie; her step-grandchildren, Willie (Laurie) Breuch, and Coady (Cristi) Hutson; her step-great-grandchildren, Megan and Zane Breuch; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norbert; a son, Donald Kampmeier; a brother, Marvin Olson; a son-in-law, Dean Stark; and sisters, Phyllis Hildreth, June Scullion, and Donna Kampmeier.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM at the McFarland American Legion Post 534, 4911 Burma Rd, McFarland on Saturday January 11, 2020.

