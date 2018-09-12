STOUGHTON - Maxine Dorothy Elizabeth Thompson, age 93, passed away peacefully on Mon Sept 10, 2018 at UW Hospital in Madison.

Maxine was born on April 20, 1925 in Edgerton to the late William and Louise (Schmeling) Maves. She was united in marriage with Irving R. Thompson on Oct 25, 1947. Maxine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Maxine is survived by her daughter Teresa (Dan) Pirkl of Stoughton; grandsons Derek (Ruthie) Pirkl and Geoffrey (Erika) Pirkl; and is also further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Irving, 2 sisters and 7 brothers.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Fri Sept 14, 2018 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of the service on Fri at the funeral home. Private entombment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Chey Collura, the nurses and staff at the UW Hospital for all the care extended to Maxine.



Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W Prospect St. Stoughton

608-873-9244