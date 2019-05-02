MADISON-Max L. Oleson, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1940, in Dodgeville, the son of Maurice and Erma (Edwards) Oleson.

Max graduated with a B.S. from UW Platteville in Agriculture Education and a minor in Business Administration. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960 and later received a direct appointment in 1969 as a commissioned officer.

Max and his former wife, Karen Olson, had one beloved son, Craig. He later met and married Nancy Schmidlkofer on Dec. 3, 1983 in Madison.

While working as a senior credit officer for Farm Credit Services, Max was also a citizen soldier in the U.S. Army Reserve (USAR). Max retired as a Colonel from the USAR in 1999 after 36 years of service. He used his military service background as an Army Reserve Ambassador helping veterans in such organizations as the American Red Cross, the American Legion, Military Officers Association of America, and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. Max built strong relationships with the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and was in contact with each member of the Wisconsin Congressional delegations. He commanded at multiple levels and held the Legion of Merit Award. Max was also actively involved with Kiwanis and Boy Scouts.

In his very little free time Max loved to golf, watch Packers and Badgers football games and work on his yard.

Above all things, Max loved God, his country and his family. He was a devoted son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend who put other's needs before his own. Max was a patriot and a leader and was a role model to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Max is survived by wife, Nancy Oleson of Madison; son, Craig (Kathryn) Oleson of La Crosse; grandsons, Tanner and Tyler Oleson of La Crosse; sisters-in-law, Marge Oleson of Altoona and Ann Oleson of Highland; nieces, Cindy (Jim) Drury, Maria Oleson and Jeanne (Tom) Krzmarzick; nephews, Dan (Marylee) Oleson, John Oleson, Joel (Brooke) Oleson; special great-niece and caregiver, Sierra Oleson; many loving great nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and Douglas Oleson.

A Funeral Service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main Street, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with Rev. John Twiton presiding. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made in Max's name to Heartland Hospice, American Legion Post 113, Red Cross or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

