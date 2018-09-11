MIDDLETON/MUSKEGO -Maurice “Morry” H. Dawes, 74, of Middleton/Muskego, passed away on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

Morry was born June 17, 1944, at Stoughton Hospital, the son of J. Joseph and Hazel M. Dawes. He lived in Oregon, Wis., until age six, at which time the family relocated to Middleton. Morry graduated from Middleton High School in 1962 and Milton College in 1968. He then commenced a 50 year career in the family trucking business in Milwaukee. During those years, he owned and operated Dawes Transfer, Metals Transport, and Dawes Contract Carriage. While continuing dual ownership in Dawes CC with his son, Joel, Morry eventually decided he was happier traveling down the highway behind the wheel of his favorite truck. He also entered his trucks at local, state and national trucking industry shows, most often winning first place.



Morry is survived by his sister, Jo Ann (Jo) Meyers; nephew and niece, John Meyers and Jana Meyers; four children, Wm. Joel (Sue), Lisa, Christopher (Cindy), and Kimberly (Steve) Miszewski; eight grandchildren, Samantha and AJ Dawes, Sylvan, Mackenzie and Peyton Dawes, Brynnley and Brock Dawes, and Cole Miszewski; and four step-grandchildren. Morry was preceded in death by his Grandma Sholes; his parents; and his sister, Mary Dawes Bulmahn, who lived with his donated kidney for 30 years.



Please join Morry’s family for a memorial gathering and light refreshments at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or the American Heart Association.

