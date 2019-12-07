Maurice John Bormann

MADISON - Maurice John "Morrie" Bormann, age 91, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Agrace HospiceCare on Dec. 4, 2019.

Morrie was born on March 12, 1928, in Algona, Iowa, the son of John and Elizabeth (Redding) Bormann.

Morrie was raised on a farm in Bode, Iowa and graduated from St. Joseph's High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Madison, where he met his future wife, Elaine Prescott. Morrie served in the Korean War and upon his return married Elaine and began a career with International Harvester. In 1960, he and Elaine started Bormann's clothing stores.

Morrie was one of the founding directors for Monona Bank and served on the board for over 25 years. He was a strong believer in customer service and that belief transferred from his clothing stores to the bank.

Morrie was an avid fisherman and golfer. He had his pilot's license and passed his love of flying on to his grandson. Morrie was a long-time member at Maple Bluff Country Club. Upon retirement, Morrie continued to go to his office every day and worked out daily at the Princeton Club with his friends until his illness.

Morrie is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elaine; his daughters, Pam Bormann and Betsy (Stuart) Zadra; his grandson, Jordan Zadra; his godchild, Ruth (Dave) Ludwig; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Thilges.

The family wishes to thank all who compassionately cared for Morrie during his short illness, including Dr. Goldrosen, the Meriter 8th floor staff, Misty, Suzan and the caring staff at Agrace HospiceCare.

Private services will be held. Memorial donations in Morrie's name may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or at agrace.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Growing up on a farm instilled a hard work ethic in our father that continued into his professional career. Owning a retail business required working long hours, but family came first for our father as he always made sure he was home for dinner. He believed vacations were for family and we have fond memories of our special trips and family traditions.