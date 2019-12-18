Eau Claire/Madison - Maureen (O'Shaughnessy) Moore, age 82, of Eau Claire, WI, formally of Madison WI, Bonita Springs, FL, and Merrimac, WI, received her angel wings on December 16, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.

Maureen was born on May 22, 1937 in LaCrosse, WI to Daniel and Regis O'Shaughnessy. She grew up in Seneca, WI and moved to Madison to attend Edgewood High School. It was at Edgewood that Maureen met the love of her life, Thomas Moore. Tom and Maureen were married on October 4, 1958 and recently celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Maureen was employed as a Radiology Technician for many years, but her true calling was being the mother to her and Tom's four daughters. She found true enjoyment attending her girls' many sporting events, being a Girl Scout leader, and volunteering her time at Blessed Sacrament School, where her children were enrolled.

Maureen and Tom enjoyed many happy years at the cottage they built in Merrimac, WI. Following their retirement, they enjoyed winter months in Bonita Springs, FL and later in LaQuinta, CA with summer months spent at the cottage. Maureen loved to golf, snow ski, crochet, and cross-stitch. Maureen was a truly avid Badger and Packer fan. Maureen treasured her Irish heritage and proudly displayed her love of this every St. Patrick's Day!

Maureen is survived by her loving husband, Tom; four daughters, Kari Werner of Wausau, Kathi (Steve) Neevel of Eau Claire, Colleen (Dan) Epstein of Crystal River, FL, and Sue Neperud of Merrimac; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Mike), Joshua, Shane, Keeley (Tyler), Ben, Abigail, Lindsey (Jordan) and Megan (Connor); three great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Jack and the third one to arrive in June 2020; sister and brother-in-law, JoEllen and Don Pond; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dick and Phyllis Moore; sister-in-law, Peg Dalton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Emmett and Una Moore; brother, Pat O'Shaughnessy; sister-in-law, Shirley O'Shaughnessy, and brothers-in-law, Jack Dalton and Bob Moore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2121 Rowley Avenue, Madison, WI. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road, Madison, WI, and from 12 Noon until the time of mass at church on Friday.

The family would like to extend a sincere heart-felt thank you to the staff of Mayo Clinic Hospice, Eau Claire for their exceptional care provided to Maureen and her family during her illness.

Mom, you were our rock and our #1 fan. We now know we have a special angel watching over us. We will miss you deeply. We love you always and forever.

