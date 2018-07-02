On June 28, 2018 Matthew Skalitzky was peacefully called home to be with Jesus after a courageous battle with cancer.

Matt was graciously granted his wish to be released from Mendota Mental Health facility in order to die with dignity in an assisted living home, with family by his side. Matt was born on May 22, 1975. He lived a life full of significant challenges, but for those who knew him, we will remember him as a kind soul who loved to help people whenever he could. Matt enjoyed exploring nature by hiking and camping. He was an avid reader, diving into all genres. Matt found purpose during a short career helping people with special needs in the community. During his stay at Mendota Mental Health, he took on a role of providing support to other residents, encouraging them to be the best they could be. Matt never judged anyone, recognizing that everyone has their own challenges. Matt captured the hearts of everyone who worked with him there. With their care and compassion for Matt, the true kindness of his soul was able to shine bright. For those who find it difficult to understand mental illness, we are sorry you didn't get to know the true Matt masked for much of his life. Matt was a brilliant man with amazing musical talents which he loved to share, especially with his nieces and nephew. We will forever remember the special songs he wrote for them. Bowling with Uncle Matt was one of our favorite things to do. We are blessed to have Matt for a son, brother and uncle. Matt was preceded in death by his mom, Jane Skalitzky. He is survived by his father, Joe Skalitzky; sister, Sara Hausser (Skalitzky); brother-in-law, Jay Hausser; nieces, Makenna and Jadyn; and nephew, Justin. We will miss him dearly, but are at peace knowing he is no longer suffering and can live eternally with Jesus who paid the price for our sins.

We want to thank all of the kind hearted people from MMHI, Dane County courthouse, Heartland Hospice, and the assisted living facility who helped Matt and our family over the last 3 years. Your compassion is remarkable and appreciated more than you will ever know.

A Funeral Mass will be held at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie on Friday, July 6, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the Mass.