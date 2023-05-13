Matthew “Matt” R. Dorn

Madison, WI – Matthew “Matt” R. Dorn, age 61, passed away following a long illness on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on March 16, 1962, to Victor and Carol (Durawa) Dorn in Madison, WI.

Matt graduated from Madison West High School and the University of Wisconsin Madison. After spending several years working in California, Matt moved back to Madison to work at the family business. Matt enjoyed working at Dorn Hardware, where he was Co-President until his health caused him to retire.

