Madison, WI – Matthew “Matt” R. Dorn, age 61, passed away following a long illness on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on March 16, 1962, to Victor and Carol (Durawa) Dorn in Madison, WI.
Matt graduated from Madison West High School and the University of Wisconsin Madison. After spending several years working in California, Matt moved back to Madison to work at the family business. Matt enjoyed working at Dorn Hardware, where he was Co-President until his health caused him to retire.
Matt loved spending time at the Dorn cottage in Waupaca. In his free time, he enjoyed waterskiing, snow skiing, running, biking, reading, and Wisconsin sports.
Matt is survived by his wife of 32 years Anne (Felten); children, Elizabeth (Graham Highdale), Stephen (Lily Thongnuam), and William; siblings, Lisa (John) Fahrney, Tom (Wendi) Dorn, Sarah Dorn, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Carol Dorn; in-laws Edward and Catherine Felten; and other family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr, Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road and again from 10:00 AM until the time of service at Church on Thursday. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.
A special thanks to Dr Laura Buyan-Dent, Dr Ernest Lee, and Dr Ken Robbins. Matt’s family is also grateful to Agrace Hospice, especially the Memory Care nurses and CNAs, for their kindness and compassion as well as all the chocolate ice cream and wheelchair rides.