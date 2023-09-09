MIDDLETON - Matthew L. Gudel, age 48, of Middleton, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. He was born on April 7, 1975, in Madison, the son of Arnold "Arnie" and Jeannine (Schara) Gudel.
Matthew graduated from Middleton High School in 1994 and attended UW-Whitewater for two years. He worked as a call center representative for VA Hospital for 17 years.
Matt enjoyed going to Easter Seals Camp (Camp Wawbeek) in Wisconsin Dells as a camper and later on as a camp counselor. He also enjoyed his participation in Fishing Has No Boundaries in Hayward.
Matt shot pool for Rusty's Bar in Middleton for many years. He loved going to rock concerts with family and friends. Matt always looked forward to annual summer family vacations and Salmon and Musky fishing trips with his brothers and dad. He was a collector of many historical Middleton memorabilia and loved the 1980s era especially the Beatles and Ozzy! He was known for his late-night talks with his nieces.
Matthew is survived by his parents; brothers, Tim (Lisa) and Jon (Tammy); nieces, Alyssa, Sierra, and Aynslie; best friend, Gregg Happ; many loving relatives; and his four dogs whom he loved dearly.
His family would like to thank the nurses and staff of St. Mary’s ICU unit for the care he received. They showed so much compassion and love for Matt and his family.
A memorial service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.