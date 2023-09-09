Matthew L Gudel

MIDDLETON - Matthew L. Gudel, age 48, of Middleton, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. He was born on April 7, 1975, in Madison, the son of Arnold "Arnie" and Jeannine (Schara) Gudel.

Matthew graduated from Middleton High School in 1994 and attended UW-Whitewater for two years.   He worked as a call center representative for VA Hospital for 17 years.  