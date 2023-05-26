Matthew Heinzelman, age 41, of Platteville, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on May 22, 2023. In his last selfless act on Earth, Matt was able to donate many of his organs, touching the lives of those who received his organs, their loved ones, and countless others. Matt was born on April 30, 1982 in Monroe, son of Ray Heinzelman and the late Lauri Gille.
Matt graduated from Monroe High School, class of 2000. He went on to graduate from UW Platteville with a Bachelor of Science degree in software engineering. He has resided in Platteville for the past 16 years, working for OpenGov/ CarteGraph Systems as a site reliability engineer for the past 15 years.
While Matt’s time with us was much too short, he enjoyed his life to the fullest and made the most out of the time he spent with family and friends. Those who knew Matt were blessed with his contagious smile, and they will forever be impacted by his kindness.
Matt was a passionate sports fan. He enjoyed attending Badger football, basketball, and hockey games with friends. He also always cheered on the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers. Matt was a racing fan and often made trips to Road America with his friends. He was an avid Star Wars and Ghostbusters memorabilia collector and loved Legos. Most of all, Matt treasured the time spent with family, and he was the best uncle to his niece and nephew.
In addition to his father, Ray, Matt is survived by sister, Amie (Nick) Spence; niece, Emery Spence; nephew, Easton Spence; all of Franklin, WI; stepfather, Kevin Gille of South Wayne; and stepsister, Sam Gille of Monroe. Matt is further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his mom, Lauri, Matt was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Cecilia Klemm and his paternal grandparents, Ruth and William Heinzelman.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Newcomer Funeral Home 1329 31st Ave. Monroe, WI. A funeral service will take place at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Fr. Timothy Barr officiating. Interment will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Gratiot, WI. A celebration of Matt’s life will be planned for a later date in Platteville. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Matt’s name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
