Matthew Heinzelman

Matthew Heinzelman, age 41, of Platteville, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on May 22, 2023. In his last selfless act on Earth, Matt was able to donate many of his organs, touching the lives of those who received his organs, their loved ones, and countless others. Matt was born on April 30, 1982 in Monroe, son of Ray Heinzelman and the late Lauri Gille.

Matt graduated from Monroe High School, class of 2000. He went on to graduate from UW Platteville with a Bachelor of Science degree in software engineering. He has resided in Platteville for the past 16 years, working for OpenGov/ CarteGraph Systems as a site reliability engineer for the past 15 years.

